Chopper 6 over shooting at Philadelphia pizza shop on March 8, 2023.

2 women injured in shooting at Mayfair pizza shop; suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting at a pizza restaurant in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mayfair Pizza located on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say two women were rushed to an area hospital after being shot.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area outside of the pizza shop.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

