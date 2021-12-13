PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mayfair section.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 3100 block of Stirling Street.
Police say a man in his 30s was shot three times in the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word at this time on an arrest or what may have led up to the shooting.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Man shot to death inside home in Mayfair section of Philadelphia
Police say a man in his 30s was shot three times in the chest.
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News