Man shot to death inside home in Mayfair section of Philadelphia

Police say a man in his 30s was shot three times in the chest.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Mayfair section.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 3100 block of Stirling Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word at this time on an arrest or what may have led up to the shooting.

