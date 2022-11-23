Judge James DeLeon announces bid for Mayor of Philadelphia

DeLeon retired as a Municipal Court Judge last year after 34 years on the bench.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The list of Democrats seeking to be Philadelphia's next mayor grew by one on Tuesday as Judge James DeLeon announced his bid at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice.

DeLeon retired as a Municipal Court Judge last year after 34 years on the bench.

He said that gave him a unique view on what he calls a traumatized city, and how to help heal it.

"I know that I can make a positive difference in our city and lead it to new heights. I believe that my experience, values, and vision would prove invaluable to the position of mayor. With your help and support, we could help make Philadelphia a better place," he said in a statement.

DeLeon joins six other Democrats who've already declared their candidacy for mayor.