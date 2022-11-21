Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia

Inside Story previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor and if the PA GOP will support Donald Trump in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and our Roundtable Panel discuss the latest local political news .. and it was a BUSY week!

There are two new candidates running for Mayor of Philadelphia.

The Panel discussed the viability of both grocery store magnate Jeff Brown and Former Councilmember and Real Estate Developer Allan Domb as they throw their hat into the ring to lead the city.

In state-wide news, Doug Mastriano (R) concedes to Josh Shapiro (D) as the Governor-elect lays out his plans for Pennsylvania, while the State House moves to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

They also discussed the Philadelphia Police Department and FOP agreeing on new guidelines to add civilian jobs to the force, and ask the question .. will the PA GOP support Donald Trump in his 2024 bid for President?

This week's panel: Ajay Raju, Liz Preate Havey, Farah Jimenez and David Dix.