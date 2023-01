The Mayoral Candidate Forum on Gun Violence

The offices of Philadelphia City Councilmembers Curtis Jones and Kenyatta Johnson are hosting tonight's event with candidates for Philadelphia Mayor.

It begins at 6:00pm

The Candidates taking part are:

(click each name for a bio from The Philadelphia Citizen)

Jeff Brown

James DeLeon

Allan Domb

Derek Green

Helen Gym

Cherelle Parker

Maria Quinones-Sanchez

Rebecca Rhynhart

The moderators of the forum are:

Christie Ileto - Action News

Lorraine Ballad Morill - iHeart Radio

Cherri Gregg - WHYY

Solomon Jones - WURD

Tonight's forum is taking place at St. Joseph University's Mandeville Hall.