Suspect sought for armed robbery at a McDonald's in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A McDonald's was robbed in the Tacony section of the city.

Police say a man forced his way into the restaurant as it was closing Saturday on the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue.

The suspect pointed a gun at employees and took off with an unknown amount of cash from the safe.

So far, no arrest has been made.