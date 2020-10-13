FYI Philly

McGillin's Olde Ale House is taking Eagles gameday celebrations outdoors

McGillin's is featuring outdoor dining for the first time ever.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- McGillin's Olde Ale House has reopened after a five-month closure for COVID-19, just in time for football season. And the oldest bar and restaurant in Philadelphia is back with some significant game day enhancements for the Birds.

McGillin's is featuring outdoor dining for the first time ever. The family that runs the popular restaurant has invested in outdoor seating and umbrellas to foster an outdoor football watching experience. There are flat-screen TVs to watch the game outside along with mural artwork and lighting to make the space on Drury Street more welcoming.

Thursdays through Sundays, the city is shutting down several streets in the neighborhood to allow struggling restaurants to turn the pavement into outdoor dining patios.

McGillin's Olde Ale House | Facebook | Instagram

1310 Drury Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107
215-735-5562
