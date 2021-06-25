4 arrested, charged in fires at historic McNeal Mansion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10757229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said the fires damaged an out building, carriage house, warehouse and another building. The "main building" of the mansion was not impacted by the fires.

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington, New Jersey have arrested and charged four people in connection with two property fires at the historic McNeal Mansion.According to police, the first fire happened on April 26, and the second incident occurred on June 7.During the investigation, detectives found video of the four people entering the property and returning after the fires were set. A resident's home camera captured a suspect vehicle and persons of interest which were released publicly, but a citizen tip led to the discovery of the vehicle in Gloucester Township, police said.The individuals charged are:- Gabriel Vance, 20, of Berlin, NJ. Vance is charged with Arson (2 counts), Criminal Mischief (2 counts) and Criminal Trespassing (2 counts). He is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.- Summer Wisor, 20, of Sicklerville, NJ. Wisor is charged with Criminal Mischief (2 counts) and Criminal Trespassing (2 counts). She has been released pending a court appearance.- Daniel Badecki, 18, Audubon, NJ. He is charged with Criminal Mischief (1 count) and Criminal Trespassing (1 count). Badecki was released pending a court appearance.- Ryan Gibbs, 19, of Blackwood, NJ. He is charged with Criminal Mischief (1 count) and Criminal Trespassing (1 count).The motive of the fires is still being investigated.According to police, the four suspects are also being looked at to see if they were involved in any other fires in the region.Anyone with additional information is asked to call authorities at 609-386-0262 Ext. 270.