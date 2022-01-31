water main break

Water main break causing issues in Media, Delaware County

By
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A water main break is creating some real problems in Media, Delaware County on Sunday night.

The main ruptured around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ridley Creek and Hillendale roads.

The Action Cam was there as water was gushing down the street.

Residents are urged to be cautious as temps drop to below freezing overnight.

According to Aqua, the impacted area is near Hillendale Road to Rosemary Lane and the Rosemary Circle section of Ridley Creek Road.

Media residents who were experiencing low or no water pressure at all will slowly begin to see their pressure increase.

The estimated time of repair is roughly 12 hours, officials said.

