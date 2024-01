Large water main break in Norristown closes several roads as roadways freeze over

Public works trucks are on the scene in Norristown, spreading salt on the street to try and prevent the water from freezing.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A large water main break in Norristown has closed down roads early Monday morning.

The break happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of W. Penn Street and Cherry Street. Water is said to be flowing down W Penn Street.

Police have closed down a number of streets in the area due to icy roads. Major delays are expected.

