Water main collapse causes large sinkhole in Mount Laurel, NJ

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drivers are being urged to avoid a part of Burlington County, New Jersey, as crews work to repair a large sinkhole.

Aerial video shows the hole that opened up along Gaither Drive in Mount Laurel on Monday.

Authorities say it's the result of a water main collapse.

Traffic is being detoured around the area while crews make the necessary repairs.