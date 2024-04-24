Media, Pa., named among "50 Best Places to Live in the US"

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County community has landed on an annual list of "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S."

Money Magazine says there are plenty of places in the Philadelphia suburbs to get relief from the hustle and bustle, but Media, Pennsylvania, is hard to beat.

It notes the borough is walkable, has a variety of Italian, American and Asian restaurants and mentions its "Dining Under the Stars" events during the warmer months.

The magazine points out a low unemployment rate and good school ratings.

It also notes the half-hour train ride into the city, making Media a top pick for residents.