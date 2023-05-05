Good Samaritan who helped save 3-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia honored at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who helped save a 3-year-old boy who had been shot was honored at Philadelphia City Hall on Thursday morning.

"I did what my mother taught us to do, to help other people," said Meeka Outlaw.

Outlaw spotted a mother carrying her injured son on the 1500 block of Taney Street on Sunday in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The child had been hit in the cheek by gunfire.

Outlaw jumped into action and drove the mother and son to the nearest fire station for help.

The child is now recovering from his injury.

"I'm happy that little boy is ok, but what a lot of people don't realize is when I saw that woman holding her baby, I saw myself 19 years ago when I lost my daughter," said Outlaw.

Outlaw was presented with a city council citation on Thursday.

The boy's mother, 23-year-old Laylaah Muhammad, is now facing several charges in connection with the shooting.

Police said Wednesday she was charged with criminal conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child among other things.