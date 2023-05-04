Police arrest mother connected to shooting of 3-year-old son in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the city's Gray Ferry neighborhood.
The incident started just after 5 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the Philadelphia fire station on Grays Ferry Avenue for reports of a child shot.
The child's mother originally told police her son had been struck by a stray bullet while out on a walk.
However, investigators later determined the child was shot inside a home on the 1500 block of Taney Street.
On Wednesday, officers announced the arrest of 23-year-old Laylaah Muhammad from South Wilder Street.
She has been charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and false reports.
Officials say the child is still recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the cheek.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including how the child was shot, is still under investigation.