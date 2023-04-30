3-year-old shot, taken to Grays Ferry fire station: Philadelphia police

Officers said they received a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot and taken to the fire station.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot in the Grays Ferry neighborhood of the city on Sunday.

Police responded to the area of a fire station on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue and also to a home on the 1500 block of Bailey Street.

There is police activity at both locations, according to officials.

The child was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is in stable condition.

Police have not released any further information at this time.