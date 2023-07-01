Mega Adoption Event in Montgomery County finds pets their forever homes

The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County this weekend.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County this weekend.

More than 1,700 dogs and cats will be there looking for a home.

"She is feisty like me. Right boo boo?" explained Suzette Wright from Logan as she snuggled her new kitten.

Wright and Dana Vancliff, who is also from Logan, adopted a brother and sister from the same litter.

"She came to me, and you can see how she's just laying on me, and so I fell in love with her the first 45 seconds to a minute," said Vancliff.

"It melted my heart, and to be able to just save some kittens was a blessing for us," she added.

The adoption fee is just $35 for any pet.

"Every single pet that's walking out the door is spayed and neutered, has a microchip, and has their current vaccinations, so they are ready to just stay with you forever," said Sara Smith from the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

There are big dogs, small dogs, puppies, kittens, adults, and seniors.

Brandywine Valley SPCA partnered with national nonprofit Petco Love and BOBS from Sketchers for the event.

There are three participating shelters from the area and three more from Texas, Alabama, and North Carolina.

"Our partners are bringing pets from areas high in euthanasia rates. They have low adoptions, and these are ways that we can help save lives," Smith said.

The Condellos were looking to add another dog to their family, but it's hard to choose.

"It's hard for me at least, I'm a pitty. I love any type of pit(bull), I just want them all," said Thalia Condello of South Philadelphia.

"To see all these dogs is just amazing, and seeing how many are getting adopted is just great," said Danielle Condello.

There are volunteers and staff from each shelter that know the animals well and can help match dogs and cats with adopters.

"We were looking for a while for a few years, my daughters have been begging us for the last few years," said Jocelyn Capobianco of Bellmawr, New Jersey.

"We wanted to come out in person to see physically, how do they get along with the kids?" said Roberto Franchetti of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

This is Brandywine Valley SPCA's eleventh Mega Adoption Event, and even before this weekend, these mega-events found homes for more than 8,800 pets locally.

"Every single adoption walking out the door, that's two lives saved because that's opening a kennel in a shelter somewhere here, locally or nationally, to save another life," said Smith.

The event is open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.