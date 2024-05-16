WATCH LIVE

Kitten found wrapped in duct tape in Chester County adopted

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:16AM
Kitten found wrapped in duct tape in Chester County adopted

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last month, an adorable kitten was among 37 animals rescued from deplorable conditions in Chester County.

When Roo the kitten was found, she was duct taped and had a traumatic leg injury.

Now, the Brandywine Valley SPCA announced that Roo has made a full recovery.

Even more exciting is that her foster family has officially adopted her, according to a post on Facebook!

Brandywine Valley SPCA shared a picture of Roo's new mom and dad from Tuesday.

The new pet parents say Roo fits right in and loves lounging around, even with the family dog.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
