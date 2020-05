$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A store in Middlesex County, New Jersey sold the only winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions $202 million jackpot drawing.The first Mega Millions jackpot won in 2020 matched all six numbers drawn on February 11 - the white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6. The lucky ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million jackpot ($142.2 million cash).The lucky ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Food Store in Edison, lottery officials said. On Wednesday, the shop was packed with lottery officials and media."I was jumping up and down," said customer Heidi Smyczek of Edison. "But no, it's not me."The store's owners accepted a $30,000 bonus on Wednesday afternoon, saying its the largest jackpot ever won at the store."It's a very big deal," said store owner Apexa Patel.She says she'll likely put the bonus money right back into her two stores."It's the first mega millions jackpot for 2020. It's good news for New Jersey and it's good news for Mr. Patel," said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director Jim Carey.In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, one ticket, sold in West Virginia, matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on December 17; The Great Hope Trust claimed that $375 million prize. During this jackpot run, there were more than 7.8 million winning tickets sold since December 17, including the jackpot winner and 17 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.Under a new New Jersey law, winners can now remain anonymous.Lottery officials say if you're sitting on that winning ticket, sign it ticket right away and put it in a safe place.The next drawing on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.