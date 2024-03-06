Philadelphia woman accused of stabbing Bucks County man to death, fleeing to Tennessee

Meghan Macklin, 45, of Philadelphia was arrested by police in Tennessee after driving the victim's stolen Mercedes.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman has been charged after she allegedly killed a man in Bucks County and fled to Tennessee back in October 2023.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn says it was on October 7 that 72-year-old Richard Scott MacFarland was found murdered inside his Wrightstown home.

"Found to have multiple stab wounds and slash wounds," said Schorn. "Based on the nature of his injuries, it was clear that he was dressed after he was murdered."

"It was clear that he was fully dressed to disguise the stab wounds that ended his life," she added.

That same day, 45-year-old Meghan Macklin was arrested by police in Tennessee after driving MacFarland's stolen Mercedes.

"(She) identified herself as the deceased wife of the victim, MacFarland," said Schorn.

Three days earlier, on October 4, police responded to the home on Apple Hill Road two times for domestic fights involving Macklin and MacFarland.

Both times, the two declined to press charges.

"They are described as friends. Obviously, there is a significant age gap, and MacFarland is a widower. He's a senior and perhaps, maybe vulnerable to Macklin," said Schorn.

Macklin is awaiting extradition from Tennessee to Bucks County, where she will stand trial for charges including murder and abuse of a corpse.