Officials expect massive travel surge ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner, and with it, the unofficial start of summer.

But with the busy weekend comes the surge of holiday travelers.

AAA expects travel to pass pre-pandemic levels, so much so, that the roads and airports will be the busiest since the year 2000.

Nearly 3.4 million people are expected to catch a flight that weekend, officials say.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says the FAA is still working to hire more air traffic controllers to keep up.

"This is going to be a huge amount of pressure on the system, the way that the demand has come back," he said.

Buttigieg also said airlines are now being held accountable for staffing shortages and a lack of preparation in the event of bad weather.