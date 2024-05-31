NJ boardwalks are safe, officials say after rowdy Memorial Day weekend

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's Attorney General and other officials tested and inspected boardwalk games, arcades and stores on Friday in Seaside Heights.

"They can feel confident that when they play the games, which everybody loves to play, they have a fair chance at winning," said New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin.

But many are still thinking about the chaos that erupted last weekend on this and other boardwalks.

In Seaside Heights, police say a false report of a shooting prompted a chaotic scene over the weekend, with crowds running from the boards.

In Wildwood, a state of emergency was declared early Monday morning and the boardwalk was closed. The mayor said unruly children contributed to what officials called civil unrest.

In Ocean City, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight on the boardwalk on Saturday.

Ocean City officials addressed the issues on Thursday in a news conference.

Several local and county officials have said policies at the state level limit how police officers can interact with teens.

On Friday, the attorney general pushed back, saying while the boardwalks are largely safe, more police officers are needed.

"There's no state regulation that prevents law enforcement officers from doing their job. There are state statutes that the governor has addressed, but there was nothing stopping them from doing their job," said Platkin when asked about the weekend incidents.

Detectives say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights.

On Friday in Seaside Heights, people said they still feel safe despite the recent incidents.

"We stay in a group. So we would stay in a group regardless. It can get a little sketchy at night but it's not that bad," said Kate Steinhart of Fairlawn, N.J.

Ocean City's police chief says it will have another 20 police officers assigned to the boardwalk starting next weekend.

Platkin says his office is working with Wildwood to help them hire more officers.