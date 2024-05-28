Residents hit traffic as stormy weather impacts trips home after Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With rain putting a slight damper on Memorial Day, many residents decided to head home from the Jersey Shore early.

Unfortunately, bumper-to-bumper traffic along the Atlantic City Expressway Monday afternoon kept many at a standstill.

"It's been crazy, we've been in the car for three hours," said Morgan Brown from Philadelphia. He was traveling from Wildwood.

According to AAA, the worst time to travel by car on Memorial Day was between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The stormy weather also complicated travel at Philadelphia International Airport, which saw over 270 delays.

Despite the weather and traffic, people still enjoyed the holiday weekend.

"It wasn't great, but we had three beautiful days, so I can't complain," said Katie Cook from Lancaster.