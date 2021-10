Mental Health Awareness Month: Resources

Mental Health Action Day

Cultivating Meaning & Joy by Fostering Connections

Practicing Self-Compassion

Mastering Fears

Mindful Gratitude & Savoring

Other resources

For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we put together some resources and information.In the year since COVID-19 upended daily life, mental health struggles have skyrocketed. Often, the hardest action we can take on our mental health journey is the very first one: reaching out for the first time to a friend, walking into the first support group meeting, finding a therapist or calling a support line. It is time we all take care of our emotional wellbeing in the same way we tend to our physical health, before we reach a moment of crisis. Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 20, during Mental Health Awareness Month, to drive the culture of mental health from awareness to action. We must take action now to meet the needs of our communities and identify opportunities to build long-term resilience. Action looks different for everyone, and Mental Health Action Day will encourage people to do what feels right for them. If you have concerns about your or someone else's mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.Social support means having individuals to turn to in times of need or crisis to give you a broader focus, positive self-image and other benefits. Social support improves physical and mental health, enhances quality of life, and can provide a buffer against the adverse effects of stress and adverse life events.Peer support: https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-support-services/ Managing Illness Support Group: https://www.beyondmybattle.org/support-groups Volunteer website: https://www.laworks.com/opportunity-calendar Warmline: https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline/ Learn more:Self-compassion includes remembering you are human (which means remembering that all humans suffer and are imperfect), accepting yourself at the present moment, and appreciating yourself not for your productivity, skill or beauty, but for your inherent worth.Self-Compassion Exercises: https://self-compassion.org/category/exercises/ Mindfulness:Grief:Fear and anxiety are associated with many mental health conditions. About 20% of adults in the United States experience symptoms of an anxiety disorder during any given year, and women tend to have these symptoms more often than men.Cognitive Behavioral Therapy:Books: https://www.helpforanxiety.com/self_help.html Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation App: https://www.calm.com/ Living with Uncertainty: https://www.socialworker.com/feature-articles/field-placement/living-with-uncertainty/ Child Anxiety: https://carescenter.ucla.edu/ Mindfulness means the practice of maintaining complete awareness of one's thoughts, emotions or experiences in the present moment without judgment. You can also use specific mindfulness techniques to intentionally add positive thoughts to your inner voice. This might increase the positive effects of mindfulness. Two examples are savoring and gratitude practices. Savoring and gratitude practices are associated with improved psychological well-being including increased life satisfaction, mood, happiness and positive emotions.Mindfulness:Gratitude Journal Apps:Savoring:NAMI Philadelphia provides support, education, and advocacy to individuals, families, and caregivers, living with mental health challenges, to lead better lives.Break the silence. Break the Cycle. Eradicating the stigma around mental health issues in the African-American communityStrength still needs support. Breaking the stigma that asking for help is a sign of weaknessCulturally Competent Support Groups for various communities including African-American, LatinX, Asian, LGBTQ+, and youth.Works to foster multidisciplinary collaborations in mental health treatment with a specific focus on LatinX propulations.Database of therapists who either identify as LatinX or have worked closely with LatinX communities and understands their needs.Non-profit organization with a mission to normalize and destigmatize metal health within the Asian community. Connects people to mental health providers based on where you live in the United States.Organized in collaboration with the Asian American Journalists Association, the Fund seeks to provide assistance for those within the AAPI community with financial support for mental wellness.Aims to educate and empower Asian communities in seeking mental healthcareBEAM is a training, movement building and grant making organization dedicated to the healing, wellness, and liberation of Black communities. BEAM envisions a world where there are no barriers to Black Healing.Online space encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls; referral tool to find a therapist in your areaBringing healing to communities of color by changing the face and feel of therapy.Addressing people of African ancestry's individual and community reactions to cultural and racial trauma.Resources for Youth & ChildrenProvides knowledge and skills to effectively support AAPI youth during the steep rise in racial discrimination, harassment, and physical assaults during the pandemic.Free, 6-session education program for parents, caregivers and other family who provide care for youth aged 22 or younger experiencing mental health symptoms.Resources for Children and TeensProvides resources on mental health issues stemming from a number of topics affecting today's youthThis website has resources to help teens use mindfulness to handle stress and includes apps to practice meditation and guided mediation recordings.National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255Provides pro-bono therapy for frontline health care professionals, including individual and group support.Connects health care professionals with licensed mental health professionals who can help. This service is free and does not require insurance.Offers free mental health support, searchable by areaProvides access to free trauma-informed counseling for frontline responders and families, including police, fire, paramedics, emergency medical personnel and other essential agencies.Free peer-to-peer program for physicians and other health care professionals offering support, connection, encouragement, resources and skill building for optimal well-being.Helps physicians and medical students navigate personal and professional challenges through a volunteer network of psychiatrists. Call 1-888-409-0141Offers online support groups for emergency responders and health care workers.Comprehensive resource database dedicated to improving the life expectancy and well-being of frontline responders and their families.No cost, confidential videoconference group service for nurses to connect and process COVID-19 togetherFree group support meetings for front line Healthcare and First RespondersPersonal wellness tool for Emergency Responders, featuring personalized tips, tools, and advice from other responders to prioritize your well-being24/7 coverage with first responder call-takersCrisis referral for public safety employeesConfidential line for Law EnforcementText BADGE to 741-741 for free 24/7 counselor support24/7 confidential crisis referral for First Responders & FamiliesMobile Crisis Management Line: 877-626-1772Trained volunteers offering confidential active listening for people in crisisCall or Text: 919-231-4525 | 877-235-4525Contact between 10 am and 8 pm ET at 800-950-6264 to access confidential, professional support. For immediate assistance, text "SCRUBS" to 741741 at any time.First Responder Peer Connect App. Available in Apple, Google, & FirstNet App Stores.Free mental health app with tools and insight to "shape up" your mood. Does not give access to professional helpFree app providing education on depression. Gives best strategies for managing the symptoms and behaviors that can improve your mood.