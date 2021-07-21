Construction camp teaches young girls the tools of the trade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From carpentry to electrical work, painting to working with sheet metal, 7th through 12th grade girls are learning it all hands-on at a unique summer camp in Philadelphia called "Mentoring young Women In Construction."
The experts not only want the girls to know they can do it, they give them the tools to do it.
"Construction is a very large industry where you can make a career as an engineer or an architect or a project manager, and women need to see themselves in those roles," said Mary Gaffney from the National Association of Women in Construction. "Here they get to see women in the trades doing those jobs."
They learned the tricks of the trade from the pros at Sheet Metal Local 19 in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.
This is just one of the real job sites they're visiting as part of the nearly month-long camp.
The need in the industry is great, especially as the city rebuilds.
"We're going to need more hospitals, more high rise building, more homes, the whole nine yards," said Robert Paul from Sheet Metal Local 19. "We hope this will generate ideas for young people for their careers."
Through this free camp, the ladies also have access to apprenticeship programs and scholarship opportunities.
For more information, visit: https://nawicphl.org/mywic
