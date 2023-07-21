Police ID 15-year-old suspect wanted in deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Michael Salerno, 50, was shot and killed around 10:45 p.m. on July 12 at 12th and Porter streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking last week.

Investigators say Salerno was shot when three males, thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, were trying to carjack his vehicle.

Michael Salerno

A female friend was inside the car.

"The offenders approached the vehicle, and the offenders were aggressive and violent from the start," said Lt. Hamilton Marshmond.

While trying to stop them, Salerno was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified one of the suspects as 15-year-old Rasheed Banks Jr, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Salerno was not inside the vehicle at the time of the carjacking, police said.

It appears the suspects may have been looking for a target. Police say they were circling the neighborhood in a Red Kia Soul with out-of-state plates.

"We do see the offenders' vehicle ride past in the area several times. It appears that the offenders were in the area to either rob a person or attempting to take a vehicle," said Marshmond.

Jackeline Ortiz heard the commotion then saw the victim on the street.

"Slowly there started to form a pool of blood. The lady was screaming and she came back - she was screaming over the man on the ground," said Ortiz.

The suspects got away in the Kia Soul. The vehicle was last seen going south on 12th Street.

Anyone with information on Banks is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

