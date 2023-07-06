All-star celebrities team up with contestants from across the country with hopes of taking home $100,000.

Michael Strahan returns for another season of "The $100,000 Pyramid"

LOS ANGELES -- A whole lot of laughs and a whole lot of cash.

"Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan has returned for another season of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on ABC.

All-star celebrities team up with contestants from across the country with hopes of taking home $100,000.

"We're all on the same ground there and that's what I love about the show," said Strahan. "You have a celebrity and you're with a contestant, at that point, you're all just people. I'm just a person, I just guide the game. The game itself and the wordplay is the real star of this whole thing, I just happen to be lucky enough to be there with a suit and tie on."

The show returns Sunday, July 9, at 10 p.m. on ABC7.

"You literally can sit and laugh for a few hours and laughter is a great part of life and a great thing in life," said Strahan. "I'm just happy we can bring some with Pyramid."