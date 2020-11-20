Food & Drink

Fishtown pizzeria makes Mickey & Friends-inspired pie for Friendsgiving

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No one brings joy and magic to any occasion like Mickey and Friends. Disney is now teaming up with beloved pizzerias across the country for a fun holiday twist they're calling "Mickey and Friends-Giving" and a local Philadelphia hot spot is on board.

In honor of the popular Friendsgiving holiday, this Saturday only, Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown is creating a specialty pie based on one of Disney's sensational six friends, Goofy.

"Goofy is just clumsy yet optimistic," says Joe Beddia. "A Goofy Pizza? I think of a sandwich. The idea of putting a sandwich on top of a pizza just seems kind of ridiculous to me."

Pizzeria Beddia's Goofy Pie has creamy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mortadella and some typical sandwich condiments and toppings too. It's basically a hoagie pizza.

"I've got a little iceberg lettuce, a little red onion, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing and we are going to top the pizza with it the same way you would a hoagie," says Jerome Skaggs from Pizzeria Beddia.

They are happy to share a little joy in these uncertain times.

"It's obviously not going to be a normal Thanksgiving for anyone, so if you have a chance to eat something special this Saturday with the people you share a house with, it's a nice way to celebrate in lieu of what you normally do," said Skaggs.

If you want Pizzeria Beddia's Goofy Pie, you can pre-order it for local pickup or delivery on Saturday.

Click here for details.
