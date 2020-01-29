'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss arrested for residential burglary while high on meth, police say

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Shaun Weiss, the actor who starred as a child in "The Mighty Ducks" movies has been arrested for residential burglary while under the influence of methamphetamine in Northern California.

The Marysville Police Department posted Weiss' mug shot on Facebook. Fans say the 41-year-old looks unrecognizable.

"Heartbreaking to see what he looks like now. He was one of my favorite child actors," Facebook user posted.

Weiss was taken into custody Sunday morning after he broke into a car parked in a garage in Yuba County, according to police.

Officers say they were called to a home on 11th Street about a burglary in progress.

"The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at this residence and no one had permission to be inside," said the Marysville Police Department in a statement.

Police found Weiss in the car after the vehicle's window had been shattered.

Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail and charged for being under the influence of methamphetamine and for residential burglary.

His bail was set at $52,500.

Weiss is most famously known for playing Greg Goldberg in the 1992 movie "The Mighty Ducks". He also appeared in several TV shows including,"Pee-wee's Playhouse","Boy Meets World," the "King of Queens" and "The Cosby Show."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestentertainmenthollywoodmethamphetaminejailmethnorthern californiau.s. & worldresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News