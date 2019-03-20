Mike Trout's high school baseball coach talks about the kind of athlete Trout was

"On a list of who my hardest workers have been, he was the hardest worker," said Roy Hallenbeck, the head baseball coach at Millville High School, and Trout's baseball coach in high school.The baseball team at Millville High School is putting a little more swing into their batting practice today now that star center fielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing the largest contract in professional sports history, a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million dollars."Everyone in that locker room looks up to him, we all want to strive to be like him one day," said Dominic Buonadonna, a senior at Millville High School.Coach Hallenbeck said Trout comes back to his high school to take pictures with the current baseball captains and donates some gear too."The shoes I'm wearing today, he donates these, these are custom Trout shoes that every one of these players will get," said Hallenbeck.