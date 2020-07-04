Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell 13 times, followed by military flyover

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6294210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five cities along the East Coast will receive an aerial salute for their roles in the American Revolution.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready to make some noise on July 4th as we celebrate our nation's independence.At 2 p.m. Saturday, descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence will tap the Liberty Bell 13 times for our 13 original colonies.When that happens, you are being asked to bang pots and pans, or tap a glass, to celebrate our freedom.Churches in the city will also ring their bells.You can follow along with the hashtag #LetFreedomRing2020.Then at 5:15 p.m., be sure to look up.There will be a military flyover above Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.Philadelphia is just one of four cities on the East Coast where there will be an aerial salute for their roles in the American Revolution.Also on the list are Boston, New York City and Baltimore.