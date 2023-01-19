Shots fired during road rage incident in New Castle County

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a road rage shooting on a busy road in Delaware.

It happened just before noon Wednesday on North DuPont Highway, just off I-295 in Minquadale, New Castle County.

According to Delaware state police, it started on the interstate when someone inside a white sedan started throwing things at the victim's car.

Both cars took the exit ramp and stopped at that intersection. Police say that's when two men, one from that white car and another from a third car, jumped out.

One of those men then fired shots at the victim.

That driver was not hurt.

The suspects remain at large.