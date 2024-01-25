Man shot during apparent road rage incident in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized in critical condition after gunfire erupted during an apparent road rage incident on Thursday afternoon in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:34 p.m. in the 3600 block of North G Street.

Police tell Action News there was a dispute between the driver of a Honda and the driver of a Ford.

Investigators say the driver of the Honda pointed a gun at the Ford driver. The Ford driver then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The Honda driver, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the head, chest, arm and back.

He is hospitalized in critical condition. Police say he is being held as a prisoner.

The Honda was located on E. Westmoreland Street in the Kensington section. A gun was recovered from his car, police say.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

There was no immediate word on any charges in this case.