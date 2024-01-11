Wife speaks out after husband killed in Philadelphia road rage shooting

Investigators say they have dash cam video of the incident from the victim's vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia mother is searching for answers after her husband was shot and killed during what police say was a road rage incident.

Investigators say 37-year-old Desmond Edwards was shot last Thursday around 11 a.m. while inside his black SUV on the 5000 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say Edwards crashed his car into a corner store after being shot.

"He was happy, he was happy," said Virneal Edwards, his wife.

Memories of her husband are all over Virneal's home. She has pictures of him framed, his wedding ring around her thumb, and the beads he was wearing when he died are around her neck.

"I cannot for the life of me understand this," she said. "What would possess someone to shoot him like an animal in the street? What would make someone that angry to shoot him, not thinking about his kids?"

Virneal says he was in the middle of his morning routine of walking his twin boys to school, getting supplies for his job as a general contractor, and grabbing a morning coffee.

The shooting happened only a block from the Edwards' home.

Investigators say they have dash cam video of the incident from Edwards' vehicle.

"He did not deserve to die like that. Of all the people in the world you could have taken, why did you have to take him?" Virneal questioned.

Heartbroken over the loss of her husband and father to their four children, Virneal is searching for answers about who would do this to her husband and family.

"He wore his family as a badge of honor, he wanted to be what was right in the world," she said. "Pray for his kids because he was a part of their everyday life. Just mention him by name, Desmond Edwards, and pray for his soul."

The Edwards family is planning a vigil. It will be Thursday evening at the scene of the shooting in the city's Logan neighborhood.