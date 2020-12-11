shooting

Suspect opens fire on car, injuring 3 men in their 20s: Delaware State Police

By
MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- The search is on for the gunman who police said pulled up to a car full of people and opened fire in Minquadale, Delaware.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at Southgate and Boulden boulevards.

Delaware State Police said three men in their 20s were inside the car when the suspect's vehicle pulled up beside them.

All three men were hit by gunfire.

The victims drove off, but crashed a short distance up the road.

Police said they were taken to an area hospital for gunshot wounds.

The victims' conditions have not been released.
