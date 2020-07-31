Society

Delaware's disability influencer writes new children's book during quarantine

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- TaLisha Grzyb from New Castle, Delaware is the reigning Miss Wheelchair Delaware.

She's a disability influencer with a YouTube channel. At 28, she's also a mom to three kids under the age of three.

TaLisha is also an author and she just released her fourth book called "Rolling Through Life with Mommy - the COVID 19 Virus."

TaLisha knows that this has been an uncertain and sometimes scary time for kids, and she hopes this book helps ease some of those emotions.

"I was explaining to my children why we have to wear a mask, why mommy can't get sick, and things like that, that can sort of be like a, you know, difficult conversation and I hoped it would help not only my own children but others too," TaLisha says.

TaLisha was born with muscular dystrophy and has been in a wheelchair her whole life. That has hardly slowed her down.

"I wasn't even allowed to say I can't do something. The only thing I cannot do is walk," she says. "Everything else is fair game for this thing we call life. I want to be a living role model and leave a legacy to show that you really can do and be anything you want to be."

Again, TaLisha is the reigning Miss Wheelchair Delaware.

She was supposed to compete for the national title in Arkansas this summer, but that's on hold because of the pandemic.
