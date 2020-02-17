10-year-old Shamar Davis found safe after search in New Castle County

Police say Bubba was found safe with a friend. The friend is about to drop him off at his home. Police are still investigating and have not announced if charges will be filed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/gnJEcQiEET — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) February 17, 2020

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- A 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Valentine's Day in New Castle, Delaware has been found safe.Shamar Davis was expected to be returned to his family on Monday afternoon.Action News has learned that Davis was found with a friend, and that friend would be dropping him off at home.Police are still investigating and there was no word on whether charges would be filed.Detectives in New Castle County are going door-to-door in a New Castle apartment complex, looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Valentine's Day.Authorities said Shamar Davis was last seen Friday afternoon by neighbors at the New Castle Crossing apartment complex on Caravel Avenue. He was reported as missing by family members on Sunday.Officers said the family reported that Shamar is known to play outside with neighborhood children and visit various apartments.Sharmar's mom said he his always outside playing with neighborhood kids and would visit various apartments, so she did not think anything was wrong. She said she has been knocking on doors since Saturday trying to find her son."I just really think he's at somebody's house playing video games. Like he's absent-minded he wouldn't think to keep track of time," said Shanice Moses. "It's like the one day I don't. I am always on him. Always on him..the one day I'm not this happens."Shamar is described as a black male who stands approximately 5'04" tall. He is 150 pounds with brown eyes.Shamar was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers.Police initially recorded Sharmar's last name as Wallace, but in a morning press conference said his last name is actually Davis. He also goes by the nickname "Bubba."Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamar Davis to please contact the New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800.