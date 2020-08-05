Authorities search for girl with autism who went missing during storm in Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a young girl who went missing in Montgomery County during the tropical storm.

Towamencin Township Police say 5-year-old Eliza Talal is autistic and nonverbal and they believe she is at a special risk of harm or injury.



Eliza is described as 3'6" tall, approximately 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie t-shirt with short sleeves and no shoes.

She was last seen Tuesday at noon on Spring Valley Road in Lansdale.

Towamencin police are asking neighbors to check their properties. They are also asking anyone in the area with surveillance video to contact them at 215-368-7606.
