Philadelphia police find 4-year-old girl hours after reported missing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have located a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.

Officials say the child was found just before midnight in the back seat of a Volkswagen Passat near Loretto Avenue and Knorr Street.

She has since been taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

There is no word yet on her condition.

Police initially responded to the child's home in the 7700 block of Revere Street around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of an abduction.

The girl's father said he last saw the child at about 2:30 p.m. inside a black 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

Police say the girl's father was taken to Northeast Detectives for questioning on the incident. There is no word yet on whether or how he may be involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.