Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy last seen with his father in Phoenixville, Chester County

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Preston Ferko in Phoenixville, Chester County who was last seen with Joseph Dallas Ferko.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 4-year-old child last seen with his father in Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Preston Ferko was last seen in the area of Milligan Street in Phoenixville at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe Preston may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Preston was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko. Police confirm to Action News that he is the boy's father.

Police say Joseph Ferko was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate LPD7572.

Preston Ferko is described as 3'7 tall, weighing 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Preston is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Phoenixville Borough Police Department at 610-935-2440.

Note: This story has been updated to show Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, not an Amber Alert. PA's MEPA system is a method of alerting citizens that a person is missing who is at special risk of harm or injury. The Amber Alert Plan is a method of alerting citizens of Pennsylvania when a child has been abducted.