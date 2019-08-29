Missing 14-year-old girl may be in danger: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are searching for a missing teenager.On August 10, 2019, 14-year-old Amiyah Freeman was reported missing.On August 24, police say family members received an Instagram message from Freeman's account stating she was being held against her will at an unknown location. The message also contained a photo of a vehicle with a license plate she may have been in.On Wednesday, police say they tracked down the driver who gave her a ride over the weekend near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.Investigators say they talked to that driver and he confirmed he gave her a ride. The driver, who operates as a private cab, told police he didn't know her whereabouts."He said he gave her a ride for about 10 minutes up to the area of Hunting Park and Fox Street to a Rita's Water Ice, and that's the last she was seen," said police. "We believe she may be in danger."Investigators are still working on corroborating the cab driver's story."It's possible that she's not being held by anybody at all, but she may be so we always operate on the side of caution," police added.Police are asking anyone with any information to call police at 215-686-TIPS.