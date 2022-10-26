Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart among big names joining Mitchell & Ness ownership group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment are investing in Philadelphia's famous Mitchell & Ness brand.

The ownership group now includes James Harden, Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Kevin Hart.

They say they plan to make Mitchell & Ness "the most diverse and culturally relevant consumer brand" through their influence and status as tastemakers.

In February, Fanatics, owned by Philadelphia native Michael Rubin, bought a majority stake in Mitchell & Ness.

The rest of the company is owned by Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D'Amelio family and Lil Baby.

In February, Rubin said, "Mitchell & Ness is an iconic brand and a pioneer within our industry. I'm incredibly excited for Fanatics to partner with this incredible group of innovative owners to build upon the company's already strong business that has kept the brand culturally relevant for more than 100 years. Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia we looked at Mitchell & Ness as a badge of pride, and I truly believe this legendary brand has no limit."

The company makes and sells vintage jerseys and apparel collections for almost every major sports league.

Other big names joining the ownership group include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, Odell Beckham Jr., Rich Paul, Rich Kleiman, Scooter Braun and Steve Stoute.