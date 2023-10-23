This South Jersey town officially changes its name to Monsterville every October

Everyone from the residents to the mayor gets in the Halloween spirit as Merchantville flips to Monsterville for October.

MERCHANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Merchantville is a small town that makes Halloween a big deal.

There is an ordinance on the books that officially changes the name of the town to Monsterville every year for the month of October.

Halloween events fill the town calendar, and everyone from the residents to the mayor gets involved.

House decorations are over the top as homes compete to win the Golden Broomstick.

Children attend Spooky Story Time every week, and people who participate in the Zombie Run 5K tend to do the run in costume.

New this year is a costume ball for adults, and trick-or-treaters from neighboring towns join residents to hit the town on Halloween when Merchantville closes the streets to vehicles for the big night.

