2 Montgomery County school districts requiring masks starting Friday

Some schools in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania notified parents that masks are required starting Friday morning due to the latest COVID-19 data released by the CDC.According to the Cheltenham School District, the CDC moved Montgomery County into the "high" community level on its COVID-19 data tracker.Due to this change, masks are now required indoors and on public transportation starting Friday."Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn't have a mask, they are available in the nurse's suite. Once the county has returned to "medium" on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to "mask recommended." We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff," the district said Thursday night.The Lower Merion School District is also requiring masks due to the latest CDC data.