Montgomery County shops offer quaint settings for the holiday gifting season

From the village feel of Skippack, to the movie scene quaintness of Ambler, Montgomery County makes it merry for the holidays.
Both destinations offer great options for unique gifts, with a more intimate shopping experience than center city locations.
In Ambler, Beyond The Jewel Box is a full-service jewelry store, family-owned and operated for decades.
The Ambler location of Primitive Boutique is in full Eagles mode right now, with decals and patches available to personalize almost any item in the store.
In the town of Skippack, Jacque's Faux Florals offers seasonal faux flowers that can be designed professionally into an arrangement or wreath.
Copper Partridge Uniquities is an expansive boutique that features home goods, clothing, and more - curated by a mother-daughter team.
For a shopping break, or adult beverage gifts of custom-brewed blends, the Brothers Kershner Brewing Company puts drinks and entertainment front and center in Skippack.
