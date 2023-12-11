Montgomery County shops offer quaint settings for the holiday gifting season

Looking for holiday gifts and a trip outside the city? Montgomery County has an array of shops offering gifts for everyone on your list.

From the village feel of Skippack, to the movie scene quaintness of Ambler, Montgomery County makes it merry for the holidays.

Both destinations offer great options for unique gifts, with a more intimate shopping experience than center city locations.

In Ambler, Beyond The Jewel Box is a full-service jewelry store, family-owned and operated for decades.

The Ambler location of Primitive Boutique is in full Eagles mode right now, with decals and patches available to personalize almost any item in the store.

In the town of Skippack, Jacque's Faux Florals offers seasonal faux flowers that can be designed professionally into an arrangement or wreath.

Copper Partridge Uniquities is an expansive boutique that features home goods, clothing, and more - curated by a mother-daughter team.

For a shopping break, or adult beverage gifts of custom-brewed blends, the Brothers Kershner Brewing Company puts drinks and entertainment front and center in Skippack.

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB)

Three generations of jewelry shop ownership at Beyond the Jewel Box in Ambler.

Beyond The Jewel Box | Instagram | Facebook

9 W. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002

215-367-5452

Primitive Boutique - Ambler | Facebook

103 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

215-939-3190

Primitive Boutique - Ocean City

601 E. 9th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Jacque's Faux Florals | Facebook | Instagram

4007 W. Skippack Pike, Skippac, PA 19474

727-480-4443

Copper Partridge Uniquities | Facebook | Instagram

4015 W. Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

610-584-8800

Brothers Kershner Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

4119 W. Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

610-222-2739