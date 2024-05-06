"RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" is on stage at the Miller Theater from May 9-11.

Montgomery Co. musician returning home in 'RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles' at the Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fab Four are coming back to Philadelphia this week when the popular and nostalgic show "RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" returns to the Miller Theater on Thursday.

It features a Montgomery County musician who has been playing John Lennon in this show for more than 25 years.

"I always like to say it's as if you could get The Beatles to perform their whole career in front of you in the span of two hours," says Lansdale native, Steve Landes.

The life-long Beatles fan taught himself to play guitar at the age of 10 by listening to the iconic band. Now, he's living his Beatles dream!

"We are here cheerleading the guys that did it all: John, Paul, George and Ringo," says Landes.

Look for Landes on vocals, guitar, piano and harmonica, something he's been doing since he came up with the RAIN band back in 1998. This week, he returns to play for the home crowd.

"It's a lot of fun to come home," Landes says. "First of all, Philly audiences are always the best. I mean, that's kind of how I got into music. And then half of the audience is my family!"

Landes says the show bridges generations of Beatles' fans.

Also, come ready to sing, dance and maybe even participate!

"You never know, you might become a part of the show," he says. "It's a party. We do this because we love the Beatles' music, and the audience is there because they love the Beatles' music. It's kind of like a two-and-a-half hour celebration. You definitely leave our show happy."

"RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles" runs 5/9 through 5/11 at the Miller Theater.

For details and tickets, visit EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.