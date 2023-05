NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Law enforcement in Montgomery County announced a new effort to combat gun trafficking and deadly shootings.

Sheriff Shawn Kilkenny says his department will begin conducting inspections of all 92 gun stores in the county.

The goal is to make sure licensed gun dealers are complying with background checks and other state safety requirements.

The sheriff says gun shops are the first line of defense in keeping firearms out of the wrong hands.