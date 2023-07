The suspect wanted for a road rage shooting in Montgomery County is now under arrest.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The suspect wanted for a road rage shooting in Montgomery County is now under arrest.

Pennsylvania State police took 31-year-old Walter Boone of Philadelphia into custody on Tuesday.

He is accused of shooting at a driver several times back on May 13.

It happened on Route 309 in Springfield Township.

Police say Boone also tried to swerve into the other car before the shooting.

He will be charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.