Morning Moms: Delaware nurses form business to help elderly

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," it's a labor of love.
Two nurses in Delaware emerged from the pandemic with a new business aimed at helping families and elderly loved ones.
DeCarla Pearsall and Esther Celamy-Williams are busy moms in Wilmington, but still found time to create ELITE Senior Advisers.
It is a senior placement service that helps find the best assisted living facility to match their needs.
Despite the pandemic, their company was able to thrive, masking up to meet new clients.
But for DeCarla, the pandemic brought extra challenges because she was also at home with her son for his remote learning. She said it's been rewarding though to help her son with his educational needs.
The two business owners also took time to make sure health care workers knew they were appreciated.
