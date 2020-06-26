In-person license, vehicle transactions delayed to July 7 in NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission announced that most in-person transactions scheduled to start Monday will be delayed.
Services, such as getting a new license, will now resume on July 7.
The MVC said Monday this is due to the text notification system undergoing final testing.
"We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere. Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29," Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. "Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations. We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation."
The MVC said road testing and inspections stations will still be fully operational June 29.
Those who successfully complete their road tests will have to wait to get their new licenses until July 7, but they will be given access to "Road Test" express lanes at every Licensing Center.
During the month of July, MVC we will be closed on Mondays to allow for health and safety assessments of their facilities following each week of expanded activity.
"COVID-19 presents unique problems for all of us, but especially those of us whose operations require people to be indoors. We will not compromise the health and safety of New Jerseyans," Fulton said.
Most licenses, IDs, registrations, and other documents scheduled to expire after March 13 have been extended to July 31 or later.
Starting July 7, designated Licensing Centers will be processing new licenses and permits, out-of-state transfers, and REAL ID for those whose appointments were canceled.
Starting July 7, designated Vehicle Centers will be adding individual registration and title transactions.
Transactions that can be done online will not be available in person until further notice.
The Commission said customers can use NJMVC.gov to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, or change their address.
