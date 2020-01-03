NJ man charged in DWI crash that killed son fired gun on day he was to report to prison

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Twenty-eight-year-old Ossie Thomas of Mount Laurel was supposed to report to prison on Friday.

Now, he faces new charges after police say he fired a gun on Crows Nest Court near Centerton Road.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Last month, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced that Thomas was sentenced to seven years in prison for the fatal DWI crash in Willingboro in January 2019 that claimed the life of his 4-year-old son and injured the boy's twin brother.



The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office had named January 3 as the day Thomas was meant to report to prison.

A New Jersey man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed one of his twin sons.



People who live in the Rancocas Pointe development heard gunshots shortly after midnight. Arriving officers spotted an occupied parked car.

Police say Thomas was seen running into a home from the car.

Twenty-two-year-old Walter Hannah and 20-year-old Amber Jones, who were in the car with Thomas, were arrested after police report that narcotics were in plain view.

When officers approached Thomas in the home, investigators say he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Witnesses told officers that Thomas fired the shots. Police say a stolen gun and multiple shell casings were recovered.

Three officers sustained minor injuries. One officer was treated on scene.

Thomas was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the arrest.
